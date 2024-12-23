Weather: Winds expected to ease in Nottinghamshire as residents set for 'calm' Christmas
The Met Office forecasts that Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) will be mostly cloudy, with a possibility of light rain and drizzle.
The eastern regions are expected to be drier, offering the best chance for some limited sunny spells.
It will be breezy but very mild, with a maximum temperature of 13 °C.
As Christmas approaches on Wednesday, December 25, the weather in the region is expected to be calm and mild, with cloudy conditions.
But winds will gradually ease throughout the day.
In the west, it may be damp at times, while the east will be drier with minimal overnight frost expected.
We may not have a white Christmas this year, but the Met Office predicts a “calm” Christmas, which is surely the next best thing. Right?
