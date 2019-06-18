What's in store for the weather in the East Midlands today?

The Met Office has forecast a sunny and clear start to Tuesday (June 18), however there could be the chance of rain this afternoon.

Across the East Midlands there will be a sunny start to the morning, but cloud will start to increase during the day with the chance for rain increasing.

What's in store for the weather today?

During the evening and overnight there will be further light showers, turning into more persistent and heavy showers by Wednesday morning.

The forecast for Tuesday said: "A dry and bright start to the day with some sunny intervals, but cloud tending to increase during the day, bringing a little showery rain for the afternoon. Maximum temperature 21C.

"Further light showery rain in places this evening and tonight, but rain likely to become more persistent and perhaps heavy and thundery by Wednesday morning. Minimum temperature 11C."

The forecast for the rest of the week said: "Outbreaks of locally heavy and thundery rain will show during Wednesday morning, but becoming lighter and more patchy in the afternoon, and with western parts drier and brighter later in the day. Maximum temperature 18 C.

"Breezy on Thursday with sunny intervals, but with scattered showers in the afternoon. Friday and Saturday should be generally dry and settled with some sunny spells."

Have a great day!