Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain across Nottinghamshire as Storm Babet hits
The Met Office has issued a stronger amber warning for some parts of the UK with many places expected to see disruptive rain and strong winds in the coming days.
The influence of Storm Babet in Nottinghamshire will begin to be felt mainly on Wednesday evening and into Thursday and Friday as heavy rain moves in from the south and west.
The weather warning will remain in place until 6am on Saturday, October 21.
Tony Wardle, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.
“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding.
"It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.
As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some strong winds in some areas.
Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”
Nottinghamshire can expect spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads.
The advice is to check the Met Office website regularly for updates as well as train, tram and bus websites for news of any potential disruption to services.