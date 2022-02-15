The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for high winds for Nottinghamshire, with gusts in excess of 40mph, that comes into effect from 3pm on Wednesday, February 16 and ends at 6am on Thursday, February 17 when Storm Dudley strikes the UK.

Although the main bulk of that storm is likely to affect mainly Scotland – where an amber warning has been issued – and northern England, forecasters are still warning that remnants of it could still hit the midlands.

Of far greater concern for Hucknall and Bulwell is Storm Eunice, which is due to batter much of England on Friday, February 18.

The Met Office has issued a second yellow warning for high winds for this day, which will be in force from midnight until 9pm.

Forecasters warn that there is a chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services may occur as falling trees risk damaging homes and bringing down power lines.

There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with long delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.