Welbeck brewery proves it has award-winning Great Taste

A Nottinghamshire brewery is toasting great success in a prestigious food awards competition which it was entering for the very first time.

Great Taste, the world’s most coveted food awards which celebrates the very best in food and drink, has announced the Great Taste stars of 2018.

Three of the Welbeck beers that have won Great Taste honours

And out of more than 12,600 products to be judged, county microbrewery Welbeck Abbey Brewery won six awards.

This included five one-star accolades for the brewery’s bottles of Portland Black and Henrietta beers, as well as for it’s Red Feather, Harley, and Cavendish mini kegs.

The brewery’s Red Feather bottled beer was awarded a two-star accolade.

Jess Low, the brewery’s creative director, said: “It was our first year ever entering the awards and we were completely overwhelmed with our results.

“Everyone at the brewery works incredibly hard and we really love what we do, and we want our products to reflect that.

“We are so proud to have our ales recognised in these prestigious awards and grateful for the feedback we received from the judges”.

Judged by more than 500 of the most demanding palates, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

Of more than 12,500 entries into Great Taste this year, 192 have been awarded three-star awards, 1,207 received two-star honours and 3,254 were awarded a one-star accolades.

All the brewery’s award-winning products can be found at the Welbeck farm shop.

