This is the weather forecast for today (Saturday, January 19).

Staying cold and mostly cloudy, with hill fog persisting in places. There will be some patchy light rain or sleet, possibly falling as light snow over the Peak District. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Limited cloud breaks may allow isolated frost pockets to develop, but mainly temperatures will remain above freezing as cloudy conditions with hill fog linger, and most places become dry. Minimum temperature 0 °C.