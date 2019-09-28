Why you might have seen firefighters near Hucknall Leisure Centre

Firefighters were called to a large unattended bonfire on a street behind Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire on Cheyne Walk at 7pm yesterday, Friday, September 27.

A firefighter.

A crew from Hucknall used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.