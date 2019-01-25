Woman charged in connection with Nottingham train station fire

A 34-year-old woman - who was arrested in connection to the Nottingham train station fire - has today been charged.

Gemma Peat, of Wilford Crescent, Nottingham, was re-arrested in Derby this morning and interviewed in relation to the fire on January 12 last year.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Peat was charged with one count of arson with intent or being reckless to endanger life.

She has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham magistrates' court on February 26.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Since the fire, detectives have worked continuously on the investigation and have conducted extensive enquiries, which have been supported by fire investigation specialists from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service."