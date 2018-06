Have you seen 58-year-old June Walsh?

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Hucknall area at around noon yesterday.

She is described as around 5ft 7in tall with long grey hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a grey hooded top and grey bottoms.

If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 817 of June 9.