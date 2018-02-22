Woman suffers serious injuries after collision with a car in Hucknall

A 37-year-old pedestrian was in a collision with a BMW which left her having surgery.

The pedestrian was crossing the road in Papplewick Lane, Hucknall, when she was in collision with a black BMW travelling toward Hucknall railway station.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the collision.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "She has had surgery at the Queen's Medical Centre and is in a stable condition following the incident."

The incident which details have just been released by police happened at around 8pm on Thursday, February 1.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 818 of 1 February 2018.