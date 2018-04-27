Worksop businessman let down employees with drink drive charge

A businessman who was caught drink driving limit yards from his home in Worksop let down his employees, magistrates have heard.

Hassan Yousif’s grey BMW was stopped by police on Lowtown Street, at 12.45am on April 10.

A test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he was going to stay at his girlfriend’s house, but they argued, she threatened to damage his vehicle, and he drove the relative short distance home.

“This is going to have a massive impact on him and his business,” she said. “He employs seven people who he normally picks up and drops off.

“He feels very ashamed and feels he has let down the people he employs. He is going to have to look at alternative ways to resolve the situation.”

Yousif, 33, of Lowtown View, Worksop, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 17 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by a quarter, if completed before March 2019.

He was fined £346, and ordered to pay a £34 government surcharge and £85 costs.