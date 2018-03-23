Worksop drink driver took off at speed

A Worksop man was over the limit when he sped off and spun his wheels, a court heard.

Jack Godard’s BMW was spotted by police moving at “considerable speed” so the rear end was “swerving slightly” on Carlton Road, at 11.30pm, on March 6, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

A test revealed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Godard, 23, of Kingfisher Walk, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The machine operative, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates it was totally out of character.

“I don’t know if I will lose my job,” he said.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days if completed by March 2019.

He was fined £275, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.