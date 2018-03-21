Worksop man kicked door off frame after no-smoking order

A Worksop man with learning difficulties kicked a door off its frame after his support worker told a female friend to stop smoking indoors, a court heard.

Richard Taylor told the female support worker that his brother would beat her up, at the Nottinghamshire Community Housing Association property where he lives, on Queen Street, on January 6.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He began kicking the door with such force that it caused the frame to break and come inwards.”

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Taylor had learning difficulties, and he had been diagnosed as having a mental age of a seven or eight-year-old.

“His difficulty is dealing with adult situations when he reacts like a seven-year-old boy,” he added.

Taylor has since attended a six week anger management course.

Taylor, 49, of Queen Street, was in tears when he admitted criminal damage at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was sent to prison following a public order act offence, committed while on a suspended sentence, in August 2017.

He was given a six month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £30 towards costs and a £20 government surcharge.