Worksop man stole Hoover as gift for girlfriend

A Worksop man stole a Henry Hoover as a present for his girlfriend, a court heard.

Vincent Marsh took the machine on a whim from Tesco, on Gateford Road, on August 23.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: “I’m not sure how happy his girlfriend would have been with a hoover for a present.”

He said the dad-of-two was receiving Universal Credit after he fractured his knee and ankle in an accident, and was struggling to make ends meet.

“On this occasion he says “I stole it on impulse.” He is now looking for work.”

Marsh, 36, of King Street, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a six month conditional discharge with £85 costs and a £20 government surcharge.