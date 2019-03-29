Worksop shoplifter stole to feed crack habit

A Worksop shoplifter who tussled with a security guard and a shop worker was stealing to feed his crack cocaine habit, a court heard.

The guard challenged Craig Rose after watching him enter Wilkinson’s with an empty bag, and leave with a full one, at 8.30pm, on March 28.

When the guard grabbed him by the wrists they fell into a fire door, which opened and the two ended up on the ground.

And Rose flicked a Morrisons worker in the face with a scarf, when the man asked him to open his bag, after he stole £64 of goods, on December 6.

“You fancy some do you?” he shouted while walking off. “I didn’t think you did.”

He also stole coffee on January 10, a £115 bluetooth speaker and head phones, on March 1, a bottle of Prosecco, on February 2, and meat, worth £16, on March 28.

The court heard he was convicted in his absence on March 11, of a number of thefts in November and December, last year.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Rose had become addicted to crack cocaine a year ago after he was evicted from his home following an argument with the landlord.

The court heard he had served a long prison sentence for murder after his conviction in June 2003.

David Grant, mitigating, said Rose’s drug use had gotten “considerably worse as a direct result of him becoming homeless and losing his belongings.”

“He doesn’t like the situation he’s in,” said Mr Grant. “He is using too much cocaine.”

Rose, 38, care of Conniston Road, admitted the thefts, both assaults, and failing to surrender to court, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was ordered to pay £50 each to the men he assaulted, and pay an £85 government surcharge.