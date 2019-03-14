Yellow warning for wind remains in place for East Midlands on Thursday

The Met Office has kept its yellow weather warning for high winds in place in the East Midlands for most of today (March 14).

It predicts that there will be a mixture sunny spells and showery conditions throughout the morning early cloud and rain clears south-eastwards.

A yellow weather warning is in place for most of the country. Picture courtesy of the Met Office

There will be strong westerly winds which will ease towards the end of today.

The Met Office forecast for today and tomorrow says: “Cloud and rain will clear south-eastwards to be followed by a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

“Showers will be most frequent over the Derbyshire hills. Strong westerly winds easing slowly later. Maximum temperature 11C.

“After a largely dry start to the night cloud and rain will return after midnight. Winds picking up as well. Minimum temperature 4C.

“Early rain will clear and sunny spells will develop on Friday, and an isolated shower is possible but most parts will stay dry.

“Strong winds everywhere with a risk of gales over hills. Maximum temperature 12C.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Circus Mondao defends use of animals ahead of Rainworth shows