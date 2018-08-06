Your chance to nominate your Sherwood Forest Hospitals hero

Sherwood Forest Hospitals and Your Chad are giving you the chance to nominate a deserving member of staff or team for a special award.

The People’s Award is one of the categories in the Trust’s annual Staff Excellence Awards, celebrating those members of staff who go above and beyond to deliver outstanding care or service.

Anyone can nominate in The People’s Award category and nominations can be made for whole departments, ward teams, an individual member of staff or support team members at either King’s Mill, Newark or Mansfield Community Hospital.

Richard Mitchell, Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ chief executive, said: “Opening up a special award to nominations from the public is a fantastic way for patients and families to show their appreciation for our dedicated staff.

“This is testament to the commitment and dedication that staff show and how well thought of they are amongst colleagues and patients.

“I believe all of our colleagues strive to provide the very best in patient care but these awards aim to highlight where a team or an individual has truly made a difference and exceeded expectations.

“Your nominations, whether the individual is shortlisted or not, help staff to feel recognised and appreciated.”

Last year’s winner of the People’s Award was nurse practitioner Rachel Bennett, who was nominated by a patient for going above and beyond for them when they were going through a difficult and stressful time.

Rachel said: “I was overwhelmed and delighted to win the award last year. To be nominated by a member of the public is an absolute honour.

“For someone to take the time and communicate with the hospital about the care they have received brings immense satisfaction and I was most grateful for the nomination.”

Nominations can be made via an online form on the Sherwood Forest Hospitals website, or posted to Communications Team, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Trust HQ, King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 4JL.

Please provide your name, telephone number, your nomination and reason for nominating in no more than 200 words.

Nominations close on Friday 14 September 2018 at 5pm. As well as The People’s Award, 16 other awards nominated for by staff will be handed out at a prestigious awards ceremony on Friday 9 November 2018.