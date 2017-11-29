YOUR VIEWS: Why if you’re born poor in the East Midlands, do you stay poor?

The East Midlands is one of the worst places to come from if you want to get on in life.

That is the conclusion of a major study into ‘social mobility’ in the UK conducted by the Government’s Social Mobility Commission.

Social mobility is the ability of poorer people to do well at school and find better, higher paying jobs in later life.

The report says that those in the East Midlands from disadvantaged backgrounds do worst than any other English region.

And within the East Midlands, Newark and Sherwood in Nottinghamshire is the worst performing local authority.

