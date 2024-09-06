An expert has revealed what should be in the 'ideal' kids lunchbox

The poll, commissioned by Warburtons, revealed 60 per cent worry about ensuring their children’s packed lunches are nutritious while meeting their child’s preferences | SWNS

The ‘ideal’ kids lunch box should contain a protein-filled sandwich, a veggie snack, fruit and some dairy, according to a food expert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dietician Lucy Kerrison said it’s important to include one portion of starches, such as bread, pasta or rice, one to two portions of veggies, such as cucumber, carrot or lettuce, and one portion of fruit, such as an apple, banana or orange.

Yoghurts or cheeses as well as a meat, fish or beans were also recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The advice follows research of 800 parents who make packed lunches for their kids revealed the average child’s lunchbox includes a sandwich, a packet of crisps and an apple.

The poll, commissioned by Warburtons, revealed 60 per cent worry about ensuring their children’s packed lunches are nutritious while meeting their child’s preferences.

Sarnies were seen as the ‘safest’ option on the menu, with 20 per cent adding them to the lunchboxes with the same filling daily – with ham most common, closely followed by cheese.

A yoghurt was the top ‘sweet treat’ added, followed by biscuits and a chocolate bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bread-making company has teamed up with the dietician as well as presenter, Girls Aloud singer and mum of three, Kimberley Walsh, for back-to-school season to show parents that back-to-basics lunches, such as sandwiches, can be part of a healthy, balanced diet, whilst also catering to their children’s tastes and preferences.

Kimberley Walsh who has spoken about the ideal contents of a lunchbox | Getty Images / SWNS

Educating parents on the easiest ways to provide nutrition for their kids

Dietician Lucy Kerrison said: “Whilst many parents want their kids' lunchboxes to be as nutritious as possible and feel the pressure to do so, most don’t have the luxury of being able to do so - due to factors such as fussy kids, time-poor mornings, convenience and affordability.

“That’s why sandwiches are a great lunch time option – offering a cost-effective, efficient way to power your kids through the school day, whilst still providing the nutritional balance they need – from fibre, B vitamins and calcium to the essential fats and protein within the sandwich fillings.

“We’re looking to educate parents about how they’re a quick and easy way to provide nutrition with recipe inspiration and top tricks to make it that little bit easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emerged 75 per cent were unsure whether giving their child a sandwich for lunch was a healthy option, with 79 per cent packing one as a main in their child’s lunchbox despite only 26 per cent believing that what they’re packing is very nutritious.

Six in 10 (61 per cent) considered the packed lunches they make their child ‘somewhat’ nutritious, with one in 10 admitting what they pack isn’t.

And 39 per cent struggle to keep things varied while 34 per cent find it difficult to provide nutritional balance.

Of the 34 per cent who struggle to balance their child’s lunchboxes, 48 per cent their kids won’t eat the ‘good’ items they add in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 42 per cent struggle to find items that’ll keep according to the OnePoll.com data.

When it comes to their children’s lunchbox requests – the most frequent asks were the inclusion of a particular snack or juice, sandwiches to be cut a certain way, or for their crusts to be chopped off.

Interestingly, parents spend almost 20 minutes planning and preparing their school lunchboxes each day, and 64 per cent have left notes for their little ones in them – expressing love and affection, jokes or funny messages and motivational words.

According to Kimberley Walsh, a delicious sandwich is one of the best ways to ensure your child is getting all the correct nutrients they need | Getty Images / SWNS

Going back-to-basics with a delicious sandwhich

Jonathan Warburton, from the bread making company, said: “Making your child’s lunchbox every day can be a lot of pressure, as we want to ensure our children don't go hungry and are on top form to learn throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The research shows how many parents are unsure about what to make, and worry that a simple sandwich isn’t a suitable, healthy lunch option for their children. Which is why we wanted to offer some reassurance that they’re doing a great job, and the humble butty is a great option.

“A lot of parents feel like they’re not feeding their kids the most nutritious meals possible, however Lucy’s insights help highlight how they can pack as much nutrition as possible into the humble sandwich to provide the energy and nutrients they need to keep them focused and active throughout their day – it’s the simplest and easiest way!”

Speaking on behalf of the brand, Kimberley Walsh, added: “As a busy mum of three, I understand the pressures that come with trying to make healthy, nutritious packed lunches for your kids, and it’s interesting to see from the research that other mums feel the same.

“Working on this campaign with a dietician has really helped me understand that going back-to-basics with a delicious sandwich is one of the best ways to ensure your child is getting all the correct nutrients they need.