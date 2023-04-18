Netflix has confirmed a new documentary is on its way about the life and death of former model, Anna Nicole Smith. The streaming platform announced the documentary on Twitter on Monday (April 18).

The post features the trailer for the documentary, titled ‘Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me’, which examines the troubled life of the misunderstood supermodel. It shows a glimpse of Anna’s childhood in Texas, her first marriage at the age of 17 and her relationship with billionaire, J.Howard Marshall.

One of the interviewees in the trailer states how the 26-year-old model and 89-year-old billionaire “really loved each other” despite the backlash they received over their age gap. Anna was often criticised for the relationship as many people claimed she was only with the billionaire for his money.

The trailer then takes a dark turn as the documentary delves into Anna’s battle with addiction and intense media scrutiny as one interviewee says, “What you see in the public eye is the bombshell, but behind the scenes, it’s a different story.”

The model passed away in February 2007 after she was found unresponsive at a hotel in Florida. A post mortem revealed she had passed away from an accidental prescription drug overdose.

The upcoming documentary was directed by Ursula Macfarlane and features a range of never-before-seen footage, home videos and interviews with those who were closest to the model who haven’t previously spoken publicly about her life.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me release date

Netflix’s Anna Nicole Smith documentary will air next month