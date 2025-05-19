A commuter takes an ice bath at a London bus stop | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Bemused commuters have taken to social media after spotting a man taking an ice bath outside a bus stop in London.

With a heatwave and sunny weather sweeping the UK, it appears the balmy conditions got the better of one weary worker, who decided to take a plunge before boarding a stuffy bus.

The scantily clad man was pictured wearing goggles and a blue swimming cap as he cooled off with a curb side dip. Taking to social media, one person posted that we have officially “hit peak London” after spotting the man.

Another whimsically added: “When gym is life but you have a meeting at 9”.

The casual bather was spotted as temperatures soared across the UK, with most parts of the country basking in mid-20s sunshine.

To help Brits cool off and recover, Aldi has launched a new Inflatable Ice Bath, which is set to be released in stores on Sunday 25th May for £29.99.

Ready to plunge into in just 20 minutes, it’s made using Tritech puncture-resistant material to ensure the side walls are reliable against weight, strain and movement.

Complete with a cover and a rope fastener, it is designed for single-person use and is the ideal size for at-home recovery, garden dips - or even London bus stops.

Google trends data has shown that ‘ice bath recovery’ and ‘ice baths near me’ searches have risen by a combined 480% in the UK in the past year.

Julie Ashfield, chief commercial officer, at Aldi UK, said: “The sunny conditions that we have been experiencing in the UK show no signs of letting up, making it the perfect opportunity to take a dip in one of our at home ice baths.”