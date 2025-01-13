Escape the UK’s wintry weather via EMA for some real snow sports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skiers and snowboarders looking for a stress-free way to make it to the mountains this season should look no further than East Midlands Airport (EMA).

With easy access from the motorway, car parks close to the terminal and a fantastic record of keeping 99.5% of customers last year waiting no longer than 15 minutes for security, EMA is the ideal gateway to the Alps – as well as to some great alternative skiing destinations this winter.

As latest statistics show that 157,000 people chose East Midlands Airport for breaks abroad in December, it’s high time anyone with hopes to hit the slopes this season joins them by booking one of the many skiing flight options from EMA.

Geneva

Jet2.com fly from EMA to Geneva, with flights approximately 1hr 50mins. The largest ski area from Geneva is the Portes du Soleil, with an all-area pass offering access to 308 pistes and 209 lifts. The main resorts in the area include Les Gets, Morzine and Avoriaz, all great options for beginners, families and intermediate skiers, with a variety of amenities.

Other resorts within easy reach of Geneva include La Clusaz with 125km of pistes, a top height of 2,600m and plenty of bars, restaurants, shops and services; Samoëns, with 30 restaurants and 15 bars to relax in after a hard day on the slopes; and Chamonix - a top choice for families for its gentle runs for beginners.

Salzburg

TUI fly to Salzburg from EMA, with flights approximately 2hrs. Salzburg is the gateway to many of Austria’s top resorts. Among the most famous is Kitzbühel, which hosts the Hahnenkamm World Cup downhill race every January. More than 50 lifts serve 92 pistes that satisfy skiers of all abilities. Excellent après-ski is available among its cobbled medieval streets.

Other resorts with easy connections from Salzburg include Soll, the main resort in the Ski Welt - Austria’s second-largest lift-linked ski area covering 284km of runs, with Soll boasting plenty of lively bars and restaurants but also with a good reputation for being family friendly; and Alpbach, a charming Tyrolean village offering a quieter option to some of the resorts, with all the amenities you need and access to some great skiing.

Chambery

TUI fly to Chambery from EMA, with flights approximately 2hr 5mins. The fourth largest ski area in France, Les Sybelles, is within close reach of Chambery, offering over 300km of pistes and 71 lifts.

Other resorts close to Chambery include La Toussuire, suited to all standards and snowboarders have the choice of two terrain parks; and Saint Sorlin d’Arves with 120km of pistes of its own, as well as being connected to the wider skiing area in the scenic Maurienne Valley.

EMA also provides access to some fantastic alternative ski destinations, which generally offer more affordable options.

Bulgaria offers smaller ski areas which are great for beginners and intermediate skiers, at a fraction of the cost of other European destinations.

Balkan Holidays offer packages including flights from EMA to Sofia Airport, with the resort of Borovets only 1.5 hours and Pamporovo and Bansko around an hour further afield. Bansko, the largest resort, has recently been named one of Lonely Planet’s top ten cities to travel to in 2025, and as well as providing 75km of varied pistes reached by 16 lifts, it boasts a lively après ski scene.

The Czech Republic has a number of small resorts among the Giant Mountains, which can be reached via Prague by train followed by bus or taxi. The largest resort Špindlerův offers 28km of pistes with 17 lifts, with other ski areas nearby which can be easily reached by ski bus. Flights from EMA to Prague are available with Ryanair.

Poland has a number of ski resorts, with the main one, Zakopane, covering five small ski areas included under one lift pass. About 2.5 hours by road or rail from Krakow Airport - served from EMA by Ryanair - Zokopane offers skiing best suited to beginners and low intermediates. A free ski bus connects to other ski areas with steeper slopes and longer runs.

There’s skiing available in Slovenia, too, with Kranjska Gora another resort suited to beginners and families with young children looking to ski on a budget. It is a 2.5 hour road trip from Salzburg, with flights from TUI, and has much of the charm of its neighbouring Austrian resorts. Its 20km of pistes may not match Kitzbuhel, but it’s priced accordingly and has lively après ski and well-priced restaurants.

Or how about skiing in Spain’s Sierra Nevada mountains? Reached from EMA via Malaga airport with Ryanair or Jet2.com, and a two-hour transfer by road, it is the third highest mountain range in Europe with a ski season often through to April. It offers 100km of pistes suitable for all abilities, served by 21 ski lifts including some recent additions to keep queuing to a minimum.

Popular with young skiers, there’s a wide range of bars and restaurants available in the resort as well as up the mountain. It’s also another great destination for young families, with excellent facilities for beginners. Later in the season there’s even the tempting prospect of combining a ski trip with a beach holiday!