Search for 12 year-old Keith Bennett, who went missing in 1964 has been restarted after an author researching the Moors murders claimed to have found a skull.

But in a post on Facebook on Friday, Keith’s brother Alan Bennett, said: "Nothing has been found on the moor as yet, despite all the headlines."

"I cannot escape the feeling that we have been here before but all should be clear and final by sometime tomorrow."

Bennett, 64, has campaigned for years for his brother to be found, and is to hear from Greater Manchester Police today (October 1) if the new discovery does turn out to be crucial to the investigation.

British police on Friday said they were investigating after an author probing the notorious “Moors Murders” killing of a 12-year-old boy in 1964 claimed to have found human remains.

In a statement from the Greater Manchester Police on Friday, a spokesperson said: “It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been uncovered, but out of respect for Alan Bennett, who we regularly maintain contact with, we have informed him of this potential development.

“Alan does not wish to be disturbed at this time and we would ask that his request for privacy is respected.”

Keith is the last missing victim of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, who tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered five children between July 1963 and October 1965.

The couple confessed to his murder but never revealed the location of his remains despite Bennett’s mother Winnie Johnson’s numerous pleas.

