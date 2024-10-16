Nottinghamshire housebuilders share tips for reducing waste this Recycle Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In recognition of Recycle Week (14th to 20th October), Barratt and David Wilson Homes are sharing simple but effective tips to help homeowners minimise their waste footprint and recycle smarter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We are encouraging homeowners to share our eco-friendly vision by rethinking their recycling habits, helping to reduce their household's carbon and waste footprint.

“Recycle Week is a great reminder that small actions can have a big impact. By following these simple tips to reduce waste and recycle more effectively, homeowners can actively minimise their overall environmental impact.”

Stick to the three R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typical street scene at Fernwood Village Newark

Homeowners should familiarise themselves with what materials are recyclable in their local community as guidelines can vary, so understanding them is essential to recycling effectively.

When shopping, consider choosing products with minimal packaging or those designed for longevity to reduce waste from the onset. Additionally, creating meal plans and shopping lists is a useful strategy to avoid food waste.

Instead of discarding jars, boxes, and containers, think creatively about how they can be repurposed. For example, glass jars can be used to store pantry items. Moreover, investing in reusable products, such as water bottles and cloth bags, helps to reduce the need for single-use plastics.

Set up a home recycling station

A typical Barratt Homes street scene at Fernwood Village

Establishing a dedicated recycling station at home that is easily accessible to all family members, such as the kitchen or utility, makes it more convenient to drop off recyclables, thereby reducing the likelihood of contamination or overflow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider using separate and clearly labelled bins for different recyclable materials, such as paper, plastics, glass and metal. Each bin should be clearly labelled to specify what can and cannot be recycled, providing clarity for children and guests.

Try composting

By using a compost bin, homeowners can dispose of kitchen scraps, such as fruits and vegetables in an eco-friendly manner, significantly reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills and helping to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

For keen gardeners, composting food is an excellent way to reduce household waste while creating a valuable resource for gardens, by enriching soil and helping plants to retain moisture.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are dedicated to creating a more sustainable future in the local community, by integrating the latest building regulations to improve energy efficient standards in its current and future homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These regulations are a significant step towards meeting the Government’s Future Homes Standard, aiming for new homes to be zero carbon ready from 2025.

Stacey continued: “We are incredibly proud to be leading the way in sustainable housebuilding in Nottinghamshire.

“By incorporating advanced energy-efficient features into our homes, we’re not only providing our customers with stylish, comfortable homes but also actively contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.”