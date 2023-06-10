Thousands of subreddits will become private soon in a huge protest against forum site Reddit. The platform is introducing controversial charges to developers of third-party apps, which are used to browse the social media platform.

However, this has caused backlash from moderators of some of the site’s biggest subreddits who will make their communities private for 48 hours in protest. Around 3,500 subreddits will be inaccessible as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subreddits are forums within the Reddit platform which are used as a community for people to discuss particular topics. Reddit users, who are also known as Redditors, will typically join multiple subreddits, rather than following individual users.

By doing this, users see posts from their communities on their feed. Unlike other social media sites, Reddit relies on community moderation and although a few administrators are paid, unpaid moderators are often the ones who keep the site functional.

Most Popular

Addressing the blackout, Reddit’s chief executive Steve Huffman said it "needs to be a self-sustaining business".

"We respect when you and your communities take action to highlight the things you need, including, at times, going private," he said.

Subreddits will go private soon

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are all responsible for ensuring Reddit provides an open accessible place for people to find community and belonging."

When will subreddits go private?