Spain introduces new £85 rule for British holidaymakers entering country

Holidaymakers could be asked by Spanish border control to prove they have sufficient funds for their stay (Photo: Getty Images)

British holidaymakers now face new restrictions to enter the country as the Spanish Ministry introduces new rules.

Tourists travelling to the country from the UK could now be asked by border control to prove they have sufficient funds to cover the cost of their stay.

Under the rules, holidaymakers must prove, if they are required to do so by border officials, that they have at least 100 euros (£85.22) per person per day, with a minimum of 900 euros or its legal equivalent in foreign currency.

This can be accredited by presenting traveller’s cheques, cash, payment letters, or credit cards.

The Spanish Ministry del Interior states: “The availability by foreigners of the indicated economic means will be accredited by displaying them, in the event that they have them in cash, or by presenting certified checks, traveller's checks, payment letters, or credit cards.

“They must be accompanied by the bank account statement or an updated bank book (letters from banks or Internet bank statements will not be accepted) or any other means that reliably proves the amount available as credit of the aforementioned card or bank account.

“In the event that, when carrying out the control of the entry of persons into Spanish territory, it is verified that a foreigner lacks sufficient economic resources for the time he wishes to remain in Spain and to continue his trip to the country of destination or to return to the country of origin, or does not have the nominative, non-transferable and closed ticket or tickets, in the means of transport that they intend to use, their entry into Spanish territory will be denied as established by law.”

What other documents do tourists need?

The UK Foreign Office warns that Spanish border control may also ask for other additional documents on entry. This includes:

- proof of a return or onward ticket

- proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (e.g. second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family. The Spanish government has clarified that the “carta de invitation” is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family.

Tourists will also need to prove they meet Spain’s Covid entry requirements. Travellers are required to show one of the following on entry:

- proof of vaccination

- a negative Covid test (PCR or antigen)

- proof of recovery from Covid in the last six months.

These requirements do not apply to children under the age of 12.

If you are aged 18 or over and have not received a booster, but have received two doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine approved for use by Spain, then at least 14 days and no more than 270 days must have passed since your last dose, to qualify as fully vaccinated.

Travellers from the UK who can either show proof of one of the above requirements, or are aged 12 or under, do not need to complete Spain’s Travel Health Control form.

Additional checks at the point of entry may also be carried out, including a temperature check, visual health assessment, or testing on arrival.

Passports must be stamped in Spain

The Foreign Office has also reminded British travellers that they will need to have their passports stamped on entry and exit from Spain now that the UK is no longer part of the EU.

As such, UK travellers are required to follow the Schengen visa-free travelling rules.

British nationals can visit Spain, and other Schengen countries, for a total of 90 days within a period of 180 days, but those planning a longer stay will need to apply for a visa.

British Passports must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country, and must also be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave.

The Foreign Office adds: “You can use the staffed immigration booths or, if you are aged 18 and over, and are instructed to do so by airport staff, you may be able to use the e-gates, if these are in operation.