Tesco issues urgent recall after salmonella found in Tzatziki Dip, return and get full refund
Tesco is recalling one of its products due to a health risk.
The supermarket giant said its 200g Tzatziki Dip with a use-by date of November 24, 2024 was pulled off the shelves due to the detection of salmonella during routine testing. Salmonella infection can lead to symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.
The Food Safety Agency said: “Our advice to consumers: If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”
