The top 20 most beautiful cities to visit by night - from London and Paris, to Toulouse and Warsaw
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:32 pm
Hotel chain Premier Inn has researched over 250 of the most populated cities in the world on Instagram to reveal the places that are being photographed the most by night.
Instagrammers are wrapping up warm, and getting their night-time flash ready to capture the UK’s cities by night. The nation’s most popular city to explore by night is London, followed by the beautiful city of Edinburgh.