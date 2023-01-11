Top 5 reasons to take a holiday – including new experiences and recharging

Millions of travellers feel guilty for unplugging and doing nothing on holiday – as they feel under pressure to ‘do it all’.

Advertisement

A study of 2,000 UK travellers found 32 per cent look forward to a beach holiday that allows them to sit back and relax by sunbathing, reading or sleeping in.

Most Popular

But despite half admitting they feel refreshed at the end of a holiday where they have done little, 15 per cent end up feeling guilty for putting their feet up.

Advertisement

While 26 per cent feel they are in need of a chilled holiday to recharge their batteries after a busy time.

Advertisement

And 61 per cent have even signed up to excursions or activities they didn’t really want to do in order to show their social media followers they did more than simply sit by the pool.

Advertisement

But 47 per cent sometimes feel like they need a holiday - just to recover from their trip.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Expedia, which commissioned the research, said: “When so many say they sometimes need a holiday just to recover from their holiday, something’s gone wrong.

Advertisement

“There’s no prize for doing the most on holiday. What’s important is making memories while you’re away and feeling recharged when you’re back”

Advertisement

According to British holidaymakers in need of a rest, the optimum amount of time to spend chilling out on your holiday is 40 per cent.

Advertisement

But 24 per cent feel pressure to entertain their friends and family on their break, and 22 per cent feel they need to be productive.

Advertisement

Maximising your break

It also emerged that, at the start of the new year, people are most likely to feel fed up with the cold and wet British weather, with 34 per cent feeling the urge to book a trip and have something to look forward to in their calendar.

Advertisement

Beach holidays to tropical destinations are the holiday types travellers look forward to most, with the relaxation element of this holiday type, sunbathing and reading by the pool being its top draw.

Advertisement

For 25 per cent of sunseekers, the beach is the best place to chill while 19 per cent prefer reclining by the pool at their hotel.

Advertisement

To help plan their trip, 41 per cent will consult their family and friends for holiday activity recommendations, although 36 per cent admit this makes them feel more pressure to do the recommended activities, according to the stats via OnePoll.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Expedia added: “A holiday should be all about doing what you want to do – whether that’s doing nothing at all on a beach or taking a ‘change is as good as a rest’ approach.

Advertisement

“We would encourage holidaying Brits to really consider this aspect - using your break to recharge your batteries, without worrying about what your friends, family and social following might think when you return having done, well, nothing.”

Advertisement

Top reasons to take a holiday

Advertisement

To relax and recharge To go with the flow and explore at your own pace To visit a new country and see somewhere new To try lots of new experiences To meet new people, socialise and make new friends

Expedia's top destinations for 'nothing-cationers’

Advertisement