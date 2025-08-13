Tourists at Loch Ness were convinced they’d caught sight of an unusual beast in the water – only to find out it was part of a pizza delivery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domino’s, which has been diversifying the way it delivers its goods in recent months, including via robot dog and on a pothole proof bike – has now gone one step further, utilising a semi-submersible watercraft.

The shark-like submarine, which can reach speeds of up to almost 45 miles per hour and jump five metres in height from the water, was able to deliver pizzas to campers on the shores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed for stealth and speed, the craft is powered by a 300-horsepower high-performance engine.

While the sighting wasn’t of the Loch Ness Monster, those watching from the shore were staggered at the sheer pace of the unidentified object, which delivered the pizza brand's goods to the pair at a nearby camping spot in Loch Ness, Scotland.

Captured on video, this high-speed vessel moves across the open water performing a series of moves that break the surface, before pulling up next to a couple waiting on a dock for a pizza.

Loch Ness residents and tourists thought they saw a 'weird beast' | Robert Perry/PinPep

It wasn’t a sighting of the Loch Ness Monster - but a pizza delivery

Izzy Gardener, from Pizza Delivery Innovation at Domino’s, said: “We’re always looking for new and unexpected ways to deliver to our customers, and this summer we wanted to make a splash with another quirky delivery,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Loch Ness is known for its legends, so it felt like the perfect place to test the waters of a world-first submarine delivery.”

This is the latest wacky way in which the brand is trying to push the boundaries when it comes to delivering pizza.

The Domi-dog, a robot pooch designed to keep pizza safe this summer from pesky seagulls, was let loose on a south coast beach.

Another was the pothole-proof delivery bike, complete with an onboard oven set to 68 °C to keep orders warm in transit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to mention their other endeavours to break new markets with the creation of a Pepperoni Passion perfume ahead of Valentines Day.

And the Easter Release of the limited-edition Garlic & Herb Egg.

The pizza was delivered by a submarine | Robert Perry/PinPep

Izzy Gardener added: “While we won't be training all drivers to become pilots of this unique mode of transport anytime soon, it shows our ongoing commitment to innovation and how far we’ll go to deliver to our customers.”