Woman to Woman announce UK tour this autumn

Individually they’re icons of music, together they’re one of the strongest female fusions ever seen on the global music stage.

Now, following the incredible success of their Woman To Woman tour & album of 2018, Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke & Julia Fordham, are back together to announce a new tour for 2022, along with the exciting news that acclaimed British singer/songwriter, Rumer will be joining them.

In addition to these new live shows, our stars will also unveil a brand new single ‘Humankind’ on August 95th 2022, an environmental rock/pop anthem with a sobering and thought-provoking video, which highlights the devastating effect of human behaviour on our planet.

“When Jude played us the demo on her phone both Jules and I were struck by how this beautiful song could carry such a powerful message," says Beverley Craven.

As the pandemic enforced a global hiatus of live performances, close friends, Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham knew that as soon as they could get back together, a new Woman To Woman UK tour would be their priority.

New to the circle of melodic friendship is a special guest with BRIT nominated, Rumer, who gelled instantly with Beverley Craven when they met at a charity event. Now the fab four hit the road once again, bringing their unique show to 18 venues across the UK.

Fans can expect everything that wowed them during the previous tour, with the addition of Rumer (plus other special guests), at the following newly-announced Woman To Woman UK tour dates for autumn 2022;

Woman to Woman UK tour dates

October 20 Sunderland - The Fire Station 22 York - Barbican 23 Perth - Concert Hall 28 Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn 29 Buxton - Opera House