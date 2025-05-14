Amazon's Everyday Essential event starts on May 21 | Amazon

Toilet rolls, toothpaste, Twinings and more are all going into Amazon’s new Everyday Essentials sale – here’s how to save the most.

Amazon is going back to basics with a brand-new sale event – and it could mean serious savings on the stuff you actually buy every week. From toilet rolls and toothpaste to shampoo, pet food and pantry staples, Everyday Essentials Week is all about household essentials.

The Amazon sale officially runs from Wednesday 21 May to Tuesday 27 May, with up to 40% off on some of the UK’s bestselling daily-use brands. Think Fairy, Flash, Andrex, Gillette Venus, Cadbury, Twinings and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Everyday Essentials Week and how to get the best value during this new May 2025 sale.

What is Amazon’s Everyday Essentials Week?

It’s a brand-new shopping event focused on practical purchases – everyday items you’d usually pick up at the supermarket or chemist. You’ll find deals across grocery, health and personal care, beauty, baby, and pets, with savings of up to 40%.

This isn’t just Prime Day-lite – it’s positioned more like a savvy bulk-buying opportunity for families, pet owners, students and anyone who wants to stock up smart.

When does the Amazon sale start?

Everyday Essentials Week starts at 00:00 on Wednesday 21 May and runs until 23:59 on Tuesday 27 May.

How can I find the best Everyday Essentials Week deals?

Once the sale goes live, keep these tips in mind to shop smarter:

Use your Wish List: Add essentials now, and you’ll be notified if prices drop during the sale.

Turn on deal alerts in the app for brands and products you use regularly.

Check price history with a tool like CamelCamelCamel – just because it’s labelled as a deal doesn’t always mean it’s the best ever price.

Sort by discount level to see where the biggest savings are – some brands will be up to 40% off.

Look for Amazon’s Must-See Deals label – these are limited-time offers that tend to be the most competitive.

Amazon has been running more and more of these themed sales recently, so it’s worth checking how ‘special’ a discount really is. Some products seem to be permanently discounted.

What product types have the best Amazon deals this week?

According to Amazon’s announcement, some of the biggest savings during this May 2025 sale will be across:

Toiletries and bathroom staples: Think Andrex, WaterWipes, Gillette, Venus and Oral-B – look out for a strong Amazon toilet roll deal.

Think Andrex, WaterWipes, Gillette, Venus and Oral-B – look out for a strong Amazon toilet roll deal. Cleaning products: Fairy, Flash, Dettol and Finish are usually among the bestsellers.

Fairy, Flash, Dettol and Finish are usually among the bestsellers. Food and drink: Expect up to 30% off brands like Cadbury, Nestlé and Twinings.

Expect up to 30% off brands like Cadbury, Nestlé and Twinings. Pet supplies: Lily’s Kitchen, Felix and other premium pet foods are likely to feature – great news if you’re after pet food savings on Amazon.

Lily’s Kitchen, Felix and other premium pet foods are likely to feature – great news if you’re after pet food savings on Amazon. Baby care: Tommee Tippee, Pampers and baby wipes are all expected to see price cuts.

Will Amazon’s own brands be included?

Yes – Amazon says Everyday Essentials Week will include up to 15% off on Amazon Basics, Amazon Essentials, and ‘by Amazon’ grocery lines.

If you’re happy to go own-brand, this could be one of the best-value areas of the Amazon sale.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

You don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the deals, but Prime will get you faster and cheaper delivery – including Same-Day in over 80 UK towns and cities.

Here’s what you get with Prime during the sale:

Free One-Day or Same-Day Delivery on eligible items

Free delivery to Amazon Lockers or Counters

Access to Amazon Fresh, Morrisons, Iceland and Co-op groceries in some areas

Students and young adults aged 18–22 can also get 50% off Prime membership, plus a six-month free trial.

Can I use Subscribe & Save?

Yes – many of the discounted household items are eligible for Subscribe & Save, meaning you could stack the sale discount with an extra 5% or more off for setting up a regular delivery.

If you’re already buying shampoo or loo roll every month, this can be a smart way to lock in the lower price.

What about Amazon pantry offers and grocery deals?

Some grocery offers will be available through Amazon Fresh, but this depends on your location.

Expect to see up to 30% off on everyday food cupboard items and snacks – a good chance to take advantage of Amazon pantry offers without leaving the house.

How do I make sure I don’t miss anything?

Bookmark the deals page, follow your usual brands on Amazon, and keep an eye on the home page and Must-See Deals section once the sale begins.

If you’re planning a restock on bathroom bits, pantry staples, or pet essentials – this is the week to do it.

Final tips to get the best value

Shop early: the best-stocked and highest-discounted items can sell out fast

Check unit prices: buying bulk doesn’t always mean better value – compare the per 100ml or per kg price

Use price history trackers to avoid ‘fake’ discounts – some items bounce between full price and sale price regularly

Compare with supermarket offers – not every deal will beat Tesco Clubcard or Boots multibuy prices

