Ninja air fryers and blenders have been heavily discounted - but the deals won't last for long

Prices that rival last month's Amazon Prime Day have just been applied to a selection of Ninja products, as part of a limited-time sale dubbed "Save on Ninja".

The campaign has kicked off this week and is set to close in just over three weeks time, and Amazon expects the products to be snapped up very quickly, so shoppers are advised to jump on the deals sooner rather than later.

Ninja has become one of the biggest kitchenware brands in the UK, loved by celebrities and influencers for their high-quality construction and class-leading functionality.

Savings on Ninja appliances do come around fairly often, but these four discounts are among the biggest we've seen, so it could be the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen.

1. Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 | Amazon

Yes, Amazon really is knocking £100 off this 5.7-litre multi cooker. It's such a good deal for an appliance that's proven incredibly popular with buyers.

Owners who have left reviews on Amazon rave about its versatility, and it's no wonder - because it can air fry, steam, bake, grill, roast and slow cook.

It will take up a bit of space on your counter-top, because of its relatively large capacity, and some reviewers did say it takes a while to pre-heat.

But it has one of Amazon's highest star ratings overall, and once it's up to temperature you could have a family meal ready in 15 minutes. Such a useful bit of kit.

2. Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill | Amazon

These health grills are so useful in the kitchen, especially if you like a juicy slab of meat, or the perfect chips. I use mine all the time.

Its "cyclonic" air technology means it can double as an air fryer, and it'll also bake and roast, so it's a very versatile product.

Owners love its smart cooking system, and the way the fats drain away from the food. It is, however, a little light tricky to clean and this type of air fryer will usually only fit one type of food at a time, due to its horizontal plate design.

But for couples after the perfect home-made steak dinner, or for veggies who love a Mediterranean salad, this is about as good as it gets.

3. Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender | Amazon

Ninja's Nutri Blender is the stuff of legends among savvy kitchen-dwellers, because it just works so well.

It's a great time of year for making frozen drinks, which this device is perfect for, and once you've blended up a few fruity smoothies, you'll be hooked on it, just like I am.

The settings allow you to control textures of the drinks you're whipping up, but the blender can be a bit noisy. It's very easy to clean though, and the 700ml cup is a great size for portability.

4. Ninja Blast Portable Blender

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender | Amazon

Blending up a smoothie on the go is quite the luxury, and this one has a USB-C rechargeable battery, so it's ideal for camping or trips in the great outdoors.

Battery-powered blenders tend to be a bit gutless, but owners have generally been very pleased with their purchase when it comes to this one. And Ninja's not one for putting out a half-baked product.

Its big power will mean the battery will run down quite quickly, and Ninja's claim it'll do 10 full blends between charges is quite questionable, but if you have a source of power somewhere, this should serve you well. It's certainly powerful enough.