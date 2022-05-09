Best cutlery sets: knife and fork sets to keep your dinner table chic

An ideal gift for a newly-wed couple, or simply a means of ensuring your dinner table looks pulled together and sharp, it’s worth purchasing a decent complete cutlery set. Options these days are myriad - from traditional style flatware to modern, chic pieces.

Pick a stainless steel, dishwasher safe set of knives and forks or a pair of eco-conscious set to ensure you don’t rely on single use plastics.

Below is our pick of 9 cutlery sets that combine value for money, great design and hard-wearing quality, just right for weekday tea-on-knee or the fanciest of dinner parties.

Best cutlery sets UK 2022

When choosing the cutlery that’s right for you, looks aren’t everything. If you’re a cutlery rule-breaker, or hold your knife and fork as directed in Debrett’s, you’ll find that there’s something to suit you grip.

It’s important to touch and feel the pieces in your hand, so for that reason always check out the returns policy from your online retailer.

In a range of finishes, from vintage to high shine, you’ll find a style destined to look good on your dining table. Our cutlery selection is designed for daily use and at a range of prices. Let’s cut through the crowd to see what you should fork out for.

Radford Bright Cutlery Set, 24 Piece for 6 People Radford Bright Cutlery Set, 24 Piece for 6 People £110.00 dinner parties 5/5 KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knives, forks, dessert and teaspoons x 4 Material: 18/10 stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Yes Guarantee: Lifetime Robert Welch’s Radford cutlery set arrives in a chunky presentation box complete with cleaning cloth to keep things buffed. It oozes class and quality and feels great to use on a special occasion. This posh, highly-polished collection looks wonderful on a fully-dressed, candle-lit table and can be put in the dishwasher on a short cycle afterwards. The quality stainless steel comes out looking extra-shiny. There’s a collection of items available to complement the set – you can add anything from cheese knives to gelato spoons and salad servers too, so this would make a great wedding present or starter set to build on in the future. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Mikasa Satin Symmetry Faux Tortoise Shell Cutlery Set, 16 Piece, Gold Mikasa Satin Symmetry Faux Tortoise Shell Cutlery Set, 16 Piece, Gold £49.00 a vintage look 4/5 KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knives, forks, dessert and teaspoons x 4 Material: stainless steel with plastic handles Dishwasher safe?: Yes Guarantee: n/a No need to polish these up; this chic set glimmers with gold coloured stainless steel and elegant faux tortoiseshell handles. And though they look luxuriant, they’re comfortable to handle. We say it’s great for those who like the vintage look but would rather not buy second hand cutlery - these stainless steel numbers can be thrown in the dishwasher with reckless abandon. Each piece has a pleasing heft, easy to hold, with lengthy prongs on the fork and a long knife to match. Good news for dessert lovers – the spoons were huge! Great for daily use - you’ll catch admiring glances when guests come to dinner, too. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

ProCook Soho 28-piece Cutlery Set ProCook Soho 28-piece Cutlery Set £69.00 hard-wearing style 4/5 KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knives, forks, dessert and teaspoons x 4 Material: 18/10 stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Yes Guarantee: 25 years The Soho range from ProCook is a finely balanced set that is the perfect weight in the hand. It exudes quality without being overly heavy, and the difference between this and some other bargain sets is noticeable. Made from high-quality 18/10 steel, these knives, forks and spoons are safe to go in the dishwasher or washing up bowl. Their high shine finish stays gleaming. We can always rely on ProCook for kitchen essentials that do the job perfectly, and with style. This set was no exception. Buy now

Zero Waste Cutlery Set Zero Waste Cutlery Set £15.00 saving on single use plastics KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knife, fork, spoon, chopsticks, straw, straw cleaner, cotton pouch holder Material: Bamboo/stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: Handwash best for bamboo pieces (though not essential). Guarantee: n/a We’re not suggesting you sit down at the dinner table with bamboo cutlery, but this handy set negates the need for wasteful plastic knives and forks when you’re out and about or packing lunch for the office. There’s an ongoing consultation into the banning of single-use plastic items in the UK, including cutlery. Buy a set like this and do your bit to cut waste. With a handy knife, fork and spoon the fabric roll also features chopsticks for your lunchtime sushi and a stainless-steel straw (and cleaning brush) for home-time drinks. Buy now

Wilko 16-piece Matt Gold Cutlery Set Wilko 16-piece Matt Gold Cutlery Set £22.00 bling nights in 4/5 KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knives, forks, dessert and teaspoons x 4 Material: Stainless steel with gold coating Dishwasher safe?: Yes Guarantee: n/a Want something a bit out of this world at a down-to-earth price point? Wow your dinner guests with this bling set from Wilko. Definitely one for Instagrammers, the pieces feature a matt gold finish on stainless steel base, so also good for the less-glamorous moments when it’s clean- up time. Our tester liked them so much she decided to make every day golden and switched their use from ‘special’ to ‘everyday’. And why not? It’s a hardworking set that’s good for either beans on toast or roast beef. There’s a 10-year guarantee on this set too, so you can rely on quality, even with this mega-bargain price tag. Buy now

Viners 18/10 16-piece Cutlery Gift Box Viners 18/10 16-piece Cutlery Gift Box £44.95 classic design lovers 4/5 KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knives, forks, dessert and teaspoons x 4 Material: 18/18 stainless steel Dishwasher proof?: yes Guarantee: 50 years A cutlery design that’s been around since the early 60s and is still looking fresh all these years on. With a 50-year guarantee on the 18/10 stainless steel pieces, it certainly will have staying power in the future too. We love the rippled, bark-effect handles on the Studio range, which give it a distinctive mid-century look. The scoop shape of the dessert and tea spoons is very pleasing too. This set was easy to find in a family kitchen cutlery drawer, with the rippled design standing out from the rest. Your gran may have had this set, but they still look as though they could have been launched yesterday. Now, that’s great design. Buy now

Dragon 24-piece Cutlery Set, IKEA Dragon 24-piece Cutlery Set, IKEA £25.32 bargain hunters 5/5 KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knives, forks, dessert and teaspoons x 6 Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher proof?: Yes Guarantee: n/a We bet you’ve eaten with a set of Dragon cutlery from IKEA before now – it’s one of their bestselling ranges and the go-to in many a family kitchen for thirty years. What we like about this cutlery set is the honest, Scandi design, totally without fuss and flourish. Clean them in the dishwasher or wash by hand and they’re good as new, with no corners or fluting to harbour grime. Choose from other accessories in the range, such as salad forks, cake slices and coffee spoons. At this price for a six-place setting? Chuck them in your blue bag and go. Buy now

Tala Performance 16-piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Tala Performance 16-piece Stainless Steel Cutlery £39.00 adding to the set 4/5 KEY SPECS: Pieces: Knives, forks, dessert and teaspoons x 4 Material: stainless steel Dishwasher safe?: yes Guarantee: n/a A great price for a basic set of cutlery that looks better quality than the price tag would suggest, we love this new line from bakeware company Tala. You may be more familiar with the brand’s breadbins and roasting pans, so when it comes to hardwearing kitchen kit, they know what they’re going. There’s nothing fancy about the utilitarian design, this being a tough cutlery set for everyday use. With pleasing, rounded ends and comfortable handles, this is a basic buy that has matching butter and cheese knives, espresso spoons ad a cake server to buy separately. Buy now