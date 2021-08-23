Best women’s pyjamas UK: our favourite ladies sets, including silk PJs, boy shorts, linen pyjamas and more

“I always think a day where you never get out of your pyjamas is a win,” said Mark Hamill, proving the actor has the same reservoir of wisdom as his counterpart Luke Skywalker.

Be it in anticipation of bed, a day of leisure about the house, or, in these work-from-home times, for a day sat at the laptop - put on a stylish pair of PJs and you’ll feel instantly more relaxed.

No more are we limited to checked flannel PJs (which are, we assure you, an enduring classic, but not for every occasion).

Rather, it’s possible to lounge like a silver screen goddess in a pair of silk or satin jim jams, shift effortlessly from bedwear to streetwear with funky linen sets, or don sweetly sexy boy short pyjamas, ideal if you want to conduct a subtle seduction of your beloved.

Whether you want to feel divinely louche as you read the weekend papers, snuggly as you watch telly in the evening, or delightfully cosy before heading to Bedfordshire - a new set of pyjamas will ready you for relaxation.

Here, then, are our favourite sets on the UK high street.

Sleepers Sleepers’ feather-trimmed pyjama set £250.00 high camp fabulousness 4.5/5 You will likely either find marabou feathers delightfully fabulous or a little cringe-inducing, and where you fall on that topic will inform your response to these pyjamas from Sleepers. These wilfully louche PJs are made of twill, and feature detachable feather trims. Shaped to a laid-back fit with a button-through shirt and piped trims. Named ‘Party pyjamas’ they set the scene for downing martinis with a loved one. Buy now

Bluebella Bluebella £42.00 street wear 3.5/5 Altogether more affordable are the offerings from Bluebella, who focus on fashion-forward lounge wear. This monochromatic set is made from polyester, and can easily be incorporated into your streetwear rotation - we’ll be pairing the chic shirt top with a pair of jeans for heading to the pub. Buy now

Les Girls Les Boys Les Girls Les Boys £75.00 seamless 5/5 Our adoration of London brand Les Girls Les Boys extends far beyond how easy it is to sing about them a la the Chemical Brothers (Les Girls! Les Boys! Superstar DJ! Here we go!). The ultra-chic label is fluid about who wears what - actively encouraging the purchase of a Les Boys PJs top to match a Les Girls bottom, for example. Their pieces straddle the boundary between streetwear and bedwear effortlessly - and they’re delightfully seamless, meaning no pinching or elastic marks. They slide on (and off) like butter. Buy now

Hush Hush £59.00 cosy fireside nights 4/5 The story goes that Hush founder Mandy Watkins created her now-famous pyjamas, having moved to the UK from her native Australia, to withstand our comparatively vicious winters. Sounds entirely plausible: Hush PJs are awfully fine at creating instantaneous toastiness. 100 per cent cotton, they have an old-fashioned feel on the skin, like the jammies you wore as a child at Christmas. They’re also cute as anything: this blue jungle print is vibrant and delightful. Buy now

Phriya Phriya £141.00 sustainability 5/5 New on the PJ scene and oh-so-stylish, Romanian label Phriya strives to be as eco-friendly as possible , using 100 per cent natural, sustainable cotton. But that’s not why you should buy - their pyjamas are luxe and gorgeous. Inspired by the lush landscape of the Italian island Ponza, there’s rich greens and delicate floral designs. Attention to detail is excellent, with buttons made from mother of pearl, hand-painted seams, and French seams. Decadent and delightful. Buy now

La Redoute collections La Redoute collections £30.00 cuteness 3/5 Just very cute, and easy to wear. A great boy-short set here from trend-spotters La Redoute Buy now

The Sleep Kit The Sleep Kit £69.00 new mums 4.5/5 New mum? You’ll be wanting some sleepwear that is easy to wash, comfortable, breathable (night sweats can be unpleasant, post-partum) - and that provides easy access if you are breast feeding. The Sleep Kit Materity Wear manages all of that, and looks breezily chic. A great present if you have a friend who is expecting. Buy now

Jigsaw Jigsaw £65.00 timeless style 4.5/5 English high street brand Jigsaw has a strong focus on ensuring their clothes look great season after season, rather than playing into seasonal fashion trends. Their sleepwear is no exception: the PJs are chic twists on enduring classics, such as this lovely paisley set. Buy now

Joules Joules £34.95 sleep shorts 4/5 A sassy little set from Joules, in comfortable jersey, perfect for if you run warm at night. Buy now

Rails Rails £146.00 comfort and softness 5/5 From traditional plaids and striped styles, to sweetly feminine sets, with camis and shorts, Rails covers off classic sleepwear gorgeously. They are sumptuously, butter-y soft - you’ll struggle to want to wear anything else after you’ve donned your first Rails pair. Buy now

Rosie for M&S Rosie for M&S £35.00 slinkiness 4/5 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s lingerie and sleepwear range at M&S effortlessly straddles the line between elegance and sexiness, and at a remarkably reasonable price. This satin pyjama set, in a delicate dusky green, has an easy-to-wear blouson fit. Buy now

Desmond and Dempsey Desmond and Dempsey £150.00 PJs that double as travel-wear 5/5 If you’re after a pair of PJs that are as close as you can get to being naked, this is it. Wide legged trousers mean you’ll never feel hemmed it. 100 per cent breathable cotton, don’t think fuzzy-cosy, rather breathable and light as a second skin. And as to the look. If you’re lucky enough to travel abroad, this is an ideal investment set: it is so chic we’ve worn the trousers while travelling Cuba and Marrakech, to nothing but flattering glances and admiring remarks. Simply put, every D&D pair is great looking: this is arguably the best. Buy now