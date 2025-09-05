Cosy season is here: Boux Avenue drops its fluffiest dressing gowns yet | Boux Avenue

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Boux Avenue has unveiled its latest collection of dressing gowns perfect for cosy season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the evenings get darker and the chill sets in, cosy season is officially upon us and nothing says comfort like wrapping up in the fluffiest of dressing gowns. Boux Avenue has just unveiled its latest range of robes, perfect whether you’re treating yourself.

The launch couldn’t be more timely. According to Google search trends, interest in loungewear is soaring, with searches for “dressing gown women” went up an incredible 255% in the past month, and “dressing gowns” were up 17%.

Boux Avenue’s new collection delivers on both style and snugness, with pieces designed to be as chic as they are cosy. Highlights include:

Fluffy Bow Short Dressing Gown £50 – The ultimate girly pick, in a candy-pink hue, complete with a statement bow.

Fluffy Striped Short Dressing Gown £50 – Made from luxuriously soft fabric, this dove-blue robe promises instant comfort and warmth.

Fluffy Bouclé Long Robe £68 – For those who want maximum cosiness, this cloud-soft bouclé option is effortlessly chic and perfect for lounging.

Boux Avenue dressing gowns | Boux Avenue

For something lighter but still indulgently soft, Boux Avenue also offers transitional options ideal for layering:

Heart Velour Long Robe £50 – Lightweight velour, finished with delicate heart prints for a sweet touch.

Waffle Cotton Long Robe £58 – A breathable, airy style crafted from waffle cotton, ideal for year-round comfort.

Boux Avenue dressing gowns | Boux Avenue

With more styles expected to drop in the coming weeks, Boux Avenue is making sure you’re fully prepared for a cosy season in style.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here