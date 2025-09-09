Dr Sam’s Skincare: The award-winning skincare brand that’s getting a lot of attention | Dr Sam's

Dr Sam’s is the award-winning skincare brand that should be on your radar.

When you hear dermatologists and beauty editors agreeing on a product, it’s usually worth taking note. One moisturiser in particular - Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense - has been making waves, not just for its awards, but for how it helps people struggling with sensitive, redness-prone, and reactive skin.

But what’s behind the hype? And is it right for everyone?

Who is Dr Sam?

Dr Sam Bunting is a London-based cosmetic dermatologist known for her evidence-based, no-nonsense approach to skincare. With years of clinical experience, she has treated thousands of patients with conditions ranging from acne to rosacea. Her philosophy is simple: skincare should be grounded in science, uncomplicated, and effective.

Rather than creating an overwhelming product line, she has focused on developing formulas that address the real frustrations her patients face daily like sensitivity, breakouts, and compromised skin barriers.

The Flawless Moisturiser Intense

Many people with sensitive or redness-prone skin find themselves stuck in a cycle: their skin barrier feels fragile, products sting, and makeup looks patchy. That’s where the Flawless Moisturiser Intense comes in.

Barrier repair from first use – Clinical testing shows it can repair the skin barrier after just one application. That’s key, because barrier damage is often the root cause of sensitivity and inflammation.

– Clinical testing shows it can repair the skin barrier after just one application. That’s key, because barrier damage is often the root cause of sensitivity and inflammation. NAD+ boosting technology – This is designed to support skin cell energy and repair, helping skin recover faster and stay resilient over time.

– This is designed to support skin cell energy and repair, helping skin recover faster and stay resilient over time. Hydration without heaviness – It delivers deep moisture but is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores.

– It delivers deep moisture but is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. Plays well with others – Layering with sunscreen or makeup is effortless, removing one more source of frustration from a morning routine.

Not every skincare product is a perfect fit for everyone, and the Flawless Moisturiser Intense is no exception. While it has wide appeal, it may not be ideal for those with very oily, acne-prone skin who prefer lighter textures, as they might find the original Flawless Moisturiser more suitable.

Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has become a go-to for people who feel like nothing else works for their sensitive, redness-prone skin. Its strength lies in repairing the foundation of skin health which allows everything else in a routine to work more effectively.

