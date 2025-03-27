Huge discount on a huge Jackery portable power station - we've tested it

The Explorer 2000 v2 is smaller and lighter than any other 2kWh LiFePO4 power station - but it is still quite bulky | Jackery

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You can currently save £400 on this new Jackery Explorer 2000 v2, and we've reviewed one of the first ones in the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I quite fancy a job as a designer at Jackery. Having tested the Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station some time ago and now, having tested the new Explorer 2000 v2, I do wonder what they do with their day.

Because, on the face of it, these two products look remarkably similar. The newcomer, visually at least, looks hardly any different to the 2000 Pro it succeeds, with its bright orange accents, its folding handle, and its sturdy rubber feet.

The control panel and display are as near as makes no difference the same. There are a similar number of ports and sockets and... Actually, I've just noticed, the lamp is now on the opposite side. It's swapped with the cigarette lighter socket.

It's ideal for camping, and it will run most devices for hours | Jackery

I'd be less keen, however, on landing a job on the technical side of Jackery's manufacturing department, because the new Explorer 2000 v2 has had some very clever changes inside.

For starters, it's lighter. Jackery says this is the lightest and smallest 2kWh power station in its class, and it's a few kilos lighter than the 2000 Pro. That's no mean feat, because it has the same power output, a faster charging capacity, and it can cope with four times the number of charging cycles.

Much of this is down to the addition of LiFePO4 battery chemistry, which makes it more stable and more efficient, but it's still amazing how well everything is packaged into Jackery's classic, robust, and distinctive frame.

It's even powerful enough to run it as a home backup system | Jackery

The other thing I really like about the 2000v2 is the price. When the 2000 Pro was on sale, it was priced at £1,999. The new v2 is normally priced at £1,399 - although there's a deal on at the moment bringing it down to just £998.99 if you catch the Amazon deal.

And for that money, it makes a very compelling case for itself. Just as a reminder, its 2,200w output is enough to power most of the devices in your house, let alone the things you take on a camping trip, or the tools you'd use in your off-grid workshop.

With its 2,042Wh battery capacity, it can power a coffee maker for a couple of hours, charge an e-bike two or three times, or power a cool box for an entire day.

Portable power stations are ideal for using in off-grid workshops | Jackery

And then there's the solar capacity. It can handle up to 400 watts, which is quite impressive, and a bundle deal to buy the unit alongside a 200w solar panel is currently £1,299.

It can also connect to Jackery's excellent app, it has a five-year warranty, and it's one of the quietest units I've used in a long time.

It doesn't have an expansion port, so there's no way of connecting additional batteries to it, and while it does have two AC sockets and three USB sockets, some of its rivals have more outputs.

But those are heavier, and less robust, and they don't have Jackery's excellent flip-up carry handle.

Because although the design of the 2000 v2 might be familiar, it remains one of its best features. Especially now it's lighter and more powerful.