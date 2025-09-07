We spent a weekend building the new Wicked Lego Sets available to shop now | Lego

Gather the family, put on the Wicked movie, and enjoy building the new LEGO sets.

As huge fan of Wicked, I couldn’t resist the new LEGO sets celebrating Part Two of the movie. What I didn’t expect was how much fun it would be to turn the build into a family event.

We set aside Sunday, put the film on the TV, and spent the whole day together creating something magical. These sets weren’t just builds, they were memories in the making.

Emerald City Wall Art

Lego Emerald City Wall Art | Lego

From the moment I saw the Emerald City Wall Art, I knew it was going to be extraordinary. This adult-focused decorative kit brings the lush vibrancy of Emerald City to life in stunning 3D form, complete with iconic cityscapes, shimmering emerald accents, and well-crafted miniatures straight from the movie’s magical world.

Building it was a true delight. The 1,518 pieces felt like stepping into the fantasy realm itself, each brick adding another layer of immersive detail. Once completed, the wall art wasn't just décor; it became a conversation starter, a showpiece that sparkled with the mystique of Oz. The design manages to be both bold and elegant, blending seamlessly into my living space while reminding me of every spellbinding scene.

Glinda & Elphaba Bookends

Lego Glinda & Elphaba Bookends | Lego

Next up, we tackled the Glinda & Elphaba Bookends. At 1,327 pieces, this set struck the perfect balance between satisfying complexity and quick gratification.

These bookends are pure fantasy come to life. Glinda’s radiant, hopeful charm juxtaposed against Elphaba’s bold, emerald intensity creates a striking duo to flank my bookshelf. They’re more than functional; they're a storytelling canvas, capturing the dynamic relationship between light and shadow, good and wicked.

What made these sets even more special was the experience of building them together as a family. We spent all day Sunday piecing them together and laughing.

Putting the Wicked movie on the TV in the background set the stage for the perfect atmosphere. It was such a magical way to spend time together, and by the end of the day, we all felt like we’d been transported to Oz ourselves.

Now, not only do I have two stunning display pieces, but also the memory of a wonderful family day that I’ll treasure. And honestly? I can’t wait for the next Wicked movie, it’s going to make these sets feel even more alive.

These LEGO Wicked releases are a dream come true for any fan of the franchise. They’re not just builds, they’re experiences, weaving together creativity, storytelling, and togetherness.

Although the movie won’t be released until November, the Wicked Lego sets are out now and available to shop at Lego.com .

