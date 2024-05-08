LookFantastic Luxury Beauty Edit: Get 7-piece premium skincare and make-up box worth more than £300 for £85
Treat yourself to some premium beauty and Experience Holy Grail skincare and make-up products with the LookFantastic Luxury Beauty Edit - but for much less money than you would expect.
The new 7-piece collection has a worth value of over £300 and includes five full-size products and two deluxe size products. From radiance-enhancing skincare to flawless-finish cosmetics, this edit is perfect for those seeking self-indulgence.
With an exciting selection of beauty products, the limited-edition box is the perfect spring treat without the splurge. The edit includes an assortment of luxury beauty favourites
The Luxury Beauty Edit is on sale now - for just £85. Subscribers to LookFantastic The Box also receive an extra £10 off.
What’s Inside the LookFantastic Luxury Beauty Edit?
- Zelens Power B Revitalising and Cleansing Vitamin B Concentrate - Full-Size (Worth £90.00)
- Augustinus Bader The Face Oil - Full-Size (Worth £70.00)
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser - Full-Size (Worth £46.00)
- Surratt Beauty La Baton Rouge - Full Size (Worth £36.00)
- Clé de Peau Beauté Volumizing Cream - Deluxe Size (Worth £32.50)
- 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask - Full-Size (Worth £20.00)
- Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Primer - Deluxe Size (Worth £11.00)
The edit only went on general sale to today (Friday May 3) but it has already won praise from shoppers. One beauty lover, who gave it five stars, called it “such a brilliant edit of beautiful products”. So, be sure to bag your LookFantastic Luxury Beauty Edit now, while stock is still available.
