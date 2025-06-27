The built-in speaker adds another dimension to this lovely outdoor parasol | Wowcher

It’s the party-ready parasol that combines shade, sound, and style – and thanks to a Wowcher deal, it’s a total steal at just £69.

A garden parasol is an important part of any outdoor seating area, offering shade from the sun and protection from UV damage for your garden furniture.

They also look pretty attractive, if you go for one of the more modern cantilever or banana parasols - but this one we found on Wowcher is more than meets the eye.

Because it has a built-in speaker that connects to your smartphone and belts out tunes while you're chilling out below.

It's available in three colours | Wowcher

It even has a strip of LED lights to help set the mood, with a colour-changing feature to get the party started.

The best bit, though, is the price. Normally this substantial banana parasol costs £179.99 - but Wowcher has a limited number in stock for just £69.

That's an amazing price for a banana parasol anyway, but for one that effectively has a built in disco setup, it's an absolute bargain.

It has an aluminium frame to ensure it's built to last, the winding mechanism is simple to operate, and there are three colour options - black, cream, or grey.

Obviously, these are selling very quickly, and we don't know how long the deal will be available for, so if you wanted to add some atmosphere to your patio, grab one today.

