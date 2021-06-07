Which storage bed is best We round-up the market leaders for 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Why choose a storage bed?

When you think about the largest piece of furniture in your bedroom, it seems logical to use what is potentially a huge, unused space underneath it for blankets, bedlinen, clothes or general bedroom mess.

Even the smallest room could work with a double bed that incorporates storage on the headboard too, since you then won’t have to introduce storage like chest of drawers or other bookcases.

What to look for

Always measure up first and consider whether the bed comes ready-made or has to be assembled in situ. The latter is obviously better if you haven’t much space to get bulky furniture upstairs to the bedroom.

All of the frames in our round up are in a standard double size – that’s 4’6’’ or 137cm, but you must factor in the surrounds of the frame, especially if it includes shelves or other storage.

What’s comfortable for you?

If you like a softer mattress style, it may pay to go for a traditional divan style base, with a sprung edge. This will mean you’re limited to drawers underneath rather than a lift-up ottoman style of storage bed, which usually come with sprung slats.

The combination of slats and a memory foam or orthopaedic mattress will please those who like a firmer bed.

Shop around for the right one for you – going in store is a must, even if you do order online later - choosing from a trad construction or something more modern like a gel-topped mattress or something in memory foam.

None of the bed frames we’ve listed here come with mattress included, so there’s unlimited scope to find the best combo of base and mattress for you. We’d advise a boxed mattress for convenience - these are the best around.

Waverley Grey Linen Ottoman Bed Waverley Grey Linen Ottoman Bed £229.00 This upholstered double bed looks a whole lot more expensive than its price tag, in a tasteful grey linen finish. The gas lift mechanism makes light work of lifting the sprung slatted base upwards, giving you the whole base area to stash your stuff. Guarantee: 1 year Why we like it: Great price, simple styling Key specs: 201 x 144 x 87cm Buy now

Loki Day Bed with Pullout Drawers and Trundle Underbed Loki Day Bed with Pullout Drawers and Trundle Underbed £399.00 Noa and Nani have a superb range of storage beds for the younger members of the family and this useful model with trundle pull-out bed is just right for sleepovers, with its extra pull-out single. What’s more there’s a row of drawers underneath store the extra bedlinen and midnight snacks. Guarantee: 1 year Why we like it: Practical and stylish, good quality Key specs: 206x100x92cm Buy now

Bedmaster Fabio White Bed Bedmaster Fabio White Bed £404.95 This is a great option if you are working in a tight space. Not only is there loads of storage on the headboard and base, but this painted wooden bed comes flat packed and so there’s no need to ‘pivot’ your way up a tight stairwell or squeeze through doors. The drawers on the headboard are a nice touch, so less-glam bedside nick-nacks can stay out of sight. Guarantee: 5 years Why we like it: Great space saver, drawers and shelves selection Key specs: 215x147x106cm Buy now

Langham Oatmeal Fabric Ottoman TV Bed Langham Oatmeal Fabric Ottoman TV Bed £699.99 In a choice of four finishes, the Langham bed frame is chunky and solid feeling, with lots of storage under the pop=up base. Just add your own 32” tv for the ultimate in weekend chilling – the smooth mechanism lowers the tv away in the foot base when it’s lights out. Guarantee: 1 year Why we like it: Great quality, hides telly clutter out of sight Key specs: 217x143x115cm Buy now

Platsa Bed Frame with Storage Platsa Bed Frame with Storage £250.00 The Platsa bed system gives you a range of add-ons to sort out your storage problems once and for all. Start with this entry-level base with open shelves and then you can choose anything from a full height wardrobe to a chest of drawers or open hanging unit to build around it. As usual with IKEA there’s a bit of allen key action to get it together, but we found it all pretty straightforward to assemble. Guarantee: 10 years Why we like it: Genius additions, easy to assemble Key specs: 142x244x43 cm, Buy now