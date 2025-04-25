Tickets to win this £685,000 house have just dropped in price

The Hampshire home is a new-build, in a stunning new development | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB has launched a special offer on entries for its four-bedroomed dream home prize - but you need to be quick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has only been a few days since BOTB announced it would be giving away a brand new £685,000 dream home and a Land Rover Defender as one of its biggest ever prizes, and the cost of tickets was remarkable at just 99p.

But this morning the company has sweetened the deal even further, by knocking 10% off the ticket price.

That means it now costs just 89p to be in with the chance of winning a truly life-changing prize.

The semi-detached, three-storey house is set across 1,670 sq ft of space, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a family kitchen and two living rooms.

On the ground floor is a large lounge, and a dining kitchen with patio doors overlooking the freshly landscaped garden.

A huge master bedroom dominates the first floor, with a large en-suite and a dressing area, and a second reception room sits alongside this.

Winners get to design their own kitchen scheme | BOTB

Three bedrooms can be found on the second floor, one of which is en-suite, with a further family bathroom shared by the other two guest bedrooms.

BOTB has been working with the developers, Brics Development to help the winner of the prize

tailor their new property to their specific tastes. The winner will be able to choose their own kitchen finishes, flooring, carpets and other touches.

Included in the grand prize will be complementary Silestone kitchen worktops, an integrated dishwasher, washer/dryer, and turf for the rear garden.

The development, called The Green, is in the Oxney Quarter of Bordon in Hampshire, close to award-winning spots like Frensham Pond, and with local farmers' markets, artisan makers, cosy pubs, charming tea shops, and vibrant cultural hubs on the doorstep.

It's less than an hour from London Waterloo via nearby Liphook station, and just minutes from the A3.

The new owners will have access to the exclusive Pavilion, overlooking the cricket green – perfect for drinks and dining – alongside tennis and pétanque courts, and a brand-new farm shop.

While the house is worth nearly £700,000, it is expected to attract a rental income of up to £3,000 - which means the winner could choose to reap a handsome income from their new asset. Or, if they'd rather, they could choose a cash alternative prize instead of up to £534,000.

You even get a free car! | BOTB

And the house isn't the only prize on offer, because parked on the driveway of the new house will be a Land Rover Urban Defender.

It's a £57,000 car with a with 300 horsepower V6 engine capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

The 2021 model has only 46,000 miles on the clock and its diesel hybrid engine is good for a top speed of 119mph.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, you just need to buy a ticket - and they're only 89p. They're available in bundles, with up to 600 tickets on offer per person. You can even have a free postal vote, for the price of a stamp.

There are just a couple of weeks to go until the prize is drawn, and one lucky person will be handed the keys to the house and the car. Click here to find out how to enter.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With the energy price cap rising again this April, many households across the UK are bracing for higher costs. But a free online tool called Switcheroo could help you cut your bills within minutes. It compares live energy deals from trusted suppliers including British Gas, EDF, E.ON and Octopus – and only shows options that are actually cheaper than your current tariff. No sales calls, no pressure, and no fee to use it.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

On average, users save around £388 a year just by switching to a better rate. With more price changes expected in the coming months, it’s a good time to check if you’re overpaying.