Getting caught in a downpour without an umbrella is far from fun, so here are some bargain brollies that promise to cope with anything the British weather throws at them

Many of us have a summer of outdoor activities planned, and when you live in the British Isles that means you're taking something of a leap of faith.

Because the memories of our long, dry spring have already started to fade, and we've started out on the meteorological summer on a soggy note.

And although forecasters are hinting at improvements in the coming weeks, we just never know when more wet weather will arrive.

We're a nation of brolly buyers, then. The humble umbrella is an important accessory for us Brits, and it can turn a washout weekend into a bearable rescue-job, keeping us dry while we do our best to make the most of being outside.

It's perfectly possible to buy a brolly for a fiver from a supermarket - but don't be surprised if it blows inside out at the slightest gust of wind.

Decent windproof umbrellas that are properly suited to British weather conditions cost a bit more - but don't worry, they needn't break the bank.

Here are a handful of brolly bargains we've spotted on Amazon this week.

Tumella Strongest Windproof Travel Umbrella

Tumella's umbrella comes with a lifetime warranty | Amazon

No, I hadn't heard of Tumella either, but they're a Dutch company founded on a mission to build a brolly that doesn't let you down with bent frames and torn fabric.

The result is this super-strong compact windproof umbrella, designed to be light and portable, but easy to use and robust enough to cope with freak gusts.

It comes in an array of colours, but prices do vary a bit, and there are decent bundle deals for buying two or more.

It opens and closes automatically, and you even get a lifetime replacement promise. Amazon reviews are really good on this, too, so it looks like a strong choice if you catch the discount in time.

SY Compact Travel Umbrella

The SY Compact umbrella claims to be unbreakable | Amazon

Another manufacturer offering a no-quibble replacement if your umbrella goes wrong, SY Compact's brolly seems like a bargain at just £8.49.

The "unbreakable" claim seems a bit outlandish, but these have sold in droves, with 31,139 buyers clocking up a 4.3-star review, so it's definitely worth a look.

Remarkably at this price, it has auto open and close, and it only weighs 345 grams.

There are lots of colours and styles to choose from, but the price varies and the only one you can buy for £8.49 is the black one.

Opt for a more jazzy one and it'll set you back around £11, so it's not a big difference, but bargain-hunters should stick to the base colour.

ACEIken Golf Umbrella

Golf umbrellas are great for keeping more than one person dry | Amazon

Golf umbrellas might be designed for protection while you're putting, but they're a really handy thing to have if you're caught in a downpour.

Because they're so wide, you can comfortably shelter two people beneath them - or just one very dry selfish person.

This is Amazon's best selling golf umbrella, and it's a bit of a bargain for a windproof brolly with a vented double canopy.

It has automatic opening, which is great at this price, and there's a handy strap for carrying it when it's closed up.

Just choose your colours and sizes carefully, because the price jumps around a bit. But the maximum you'll pay is £24.22, so it's still very cheap.

Royal Walk Windproof Umbrella

The Royal Walk umbrella even has an app | Amazon

A £2 voucher deal on top of a 15% discount makes this premium large umbrella a bit of a bargain.

It claims to be storm-proof, and it's a classic style, with an elegant wooden handle, so a great option for people who want to look smart, or for formal events.

It's good to see automatic opening at this price, and a 120cm frame is really generous, so there's room for a couple to huddle beneath its robust frame.

There are lots of colour options and they all cost broadly the same, and there's a two-year warranty.

It even has an accompanying app to remind you to take it with you if it's likely to rain. Cute.

