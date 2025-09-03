Sending money ahead gives students one less thing to worry about when they land | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If your child is heading overseas to study, this lesser-known option makes it far easier to get their money sorted in advance – and the first transfer has no fee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flight’s booked. The bags are nearly packed. And that looming airport goodbye is starting to feel very real. When your child’s about to start life in another country – on a gap year, study placement, or full-time international course – there’s a lot to organise.

One detail that often gets missed until the last minute? How they’ll get hold of their money once they land.

Instead of setting up a foreign bank account or hoping their UK card works overseas, more parents are choosing a simpler option: sending money ahead with Western Union. It’s quick to set up, and gives your child access to local currency straight away – whether that’s through a cash pickup, mobile wallet or direct bank transfer in their new country.

There’s no transfer fee on your first online send to a bank account or mobile wallet, which makes it an easy win at a time when every cost matters.

Getting money sorted in advance means one less thing to worry about in those stressful first few days abroad. It’s ideal for buying supplies, topping up local travel cards, or just giving them a sense of independence – knowing the essentials are covered.

It’s also a useful fallback once they’re settled in. If something unexpected crops up, you can send more money instantly using the same account – no bank appointment or complicated paperwork needed.

This travel money approach isn’t just useful for students. Families visiting relatives abroad before Christmas or Thanksgiving are using the same method – sending money to themselves in the local currency for cash pickup, so there’s no need to carry large sums or hunt for a decent exchange rate on arrival.

The transition into life overseas is a big moment, but it doesn’t have to come with financial stress. Send money ahead with no transfer fees on your first online transfer at Western Union and give your child a smoother start.

Western Union supports transfers to thousands of locations around the world, with options for mobile wallets, bank accounts and cash pickups in most major study-abroad destinations. It only takes a few minutes to set up – and could make all the difference when your child steps off that plane.

Simple App Transform your body in just 28 days – 3 months free Wall Pilates with Simple £ 0.00 Simple Buy now Buy now Simple’s Wall Pilates challenge is helping more than 179,000 users reshape their bodies in just 15 minutes a day – and for a limited time, you can try it with 3 months free. The science-backed app offers a personalised 28-day Pilates workout plan, custom nutrition coaching, daily habit tracking and real-time guidance from your own AI coach, Avo™. No equipment needed, and no gym membership – just results. Over 18 million people have already joined and lost more than 13 million lbs. Start your 28-day transformation now with 3 months free