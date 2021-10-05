Jennifer Lawrence wearing gold-framed aviators in the movie Joy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A year-round staple, and as sure to make you feel instantly cooler and more confident as they are to protect your peepers, a good pair of sunglasses are an absolute must.

How do you pick a pair of sunglasses to suit your face shape?

On the one hand, of course, fashion rules are a nonsense best ignored, and you should wear whatever sunglasses you find the most fabulous.

On the other - there’s no denying some frames look better than others. If you’re wondering what might work for your face shape, there are a few handy rules that can work in your favour.

If you have a heart-shaped face (a wide forehead and cheekbones, a narrow chin)

Try: Cat-eye, round.

Avoid: Overly embellished glasses

If you have a rectangular face (a long face with narrow chin and cheeks)

Try: Oversize, wrap styles.

Avoid: Narrow frames

If you have an oval face (balanced forehead, cheekbones and jaw)

Try: Any shape you like, really. You lucky thing.

If you have a square face (a broad forehead and square jaw)

Try: Round, oval, cat-eye

Avoid: Sharp, geometric shapes.

If you have a round face (that’s full cheekbones; narrow forehead and jaw)

Try: Wide, rectangular frames.

Avoid: Round frames or coloured lenses.

Taylor Swift relaxing in a pair of cat-eye sunglasses

As well as being super stylish, however, it’s important to wear glasses which protect your eyes.

Here are our top picks of this year’s most stylish sunglasses from ASOS, Gucci, Dior and more - with prices starting at just over £10.

Tom Ford Slater cat-eye frame acetate sunglasses Slater cat eye-frame acetate sunglasses £245.00 There’s few styles as delightfully feminine as a cat-eye frame, and these beautiful shades from Tom Ford are arguable their finest iteration. With dark, gradient lenses for a touch of movie star glamour. Great for most face shapes, save for round faces. Buy now

Quay X Saweetie High Profile women’s aviator sunglasses in black tortoiseshell Quay X Saweetie High Profile women’s aviator sunglasses in black tortoiseshell £65.00 These stylish aviator sunglasses are by Quay, in collaboration with Saweetie. Coming to you straight from the sunniest shores of Australia, this brand specialises in reworking vintage styles. These sunnies have dark tinted lenses and slim arms for a sleek look. They are FC3 General purpose sunglasses, and so they provide high protection against sun-glare. They have moulded nose pads for a comfortable fit, so you can wear them from morning till night. Branded pouch included. Buy now

Gucci Gg0010s square-frame sunglasses Gucci Gg0010s square-frame sunglasses £280.00 These timeless sunglasses feature an embossed logo and web stripe temples, square-frame, charcoal lenses, silver-toned hardware, transparent rims. The classic design means they are an investment wardrobe staple which can be worn summer after summer. With 100 per cent UV protection. They come with a velvet case. Buy now

Victoria Beckham flat-brow sunglasses Victoria Beckham flat-brow sunglasses £259.00 Victoria Beckham is a luxury brand that has proven it’s fashion bona fides, and these flat-brow, oversized sunnies are no exception. These angular sunglasses have a softly squared shape, and is expertly made by hand in Italy. Fashioned from thin acetate, they’re deceptively light, but perfect for wearing with statement jewellery and a gorgeous jumpsuit for chic summer elegance. Buy now

Gucci GG0978S cat-eye framed acetate sunglasses Gucci GG0978S cat-eye framed acetate sunglasses £630.00 Money no option, but keen to stand out from the crowd? This is the pair for you. Made in Italy, they feature dark tinted lenses, gold-toned chain arms, logo and crystal-embellished hearts. T he lens shape is cat-eye for a feminine and chic look, and they offer 100 per cent UV protection. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN recycled frame narrow square fashion glasses in daisy print ASOS DESIGN recycled frame narrow square fashion glasses in daisy print £10.20 A great budget pair of sunglasses, not only are these sunglasses kind on your purse, they’re also kind on the environment - they’re part of ASOS’ responsible edit. These glasses have a recycled frame, and it’s really cute, with a delicate daisy design. With high UV protection and a pouch for storage. Buy now

A.Kjaerbede womens oversized sunglasses in light orange A.Kjaerbede womens oversized sunglasses in light orange £28.00 These glasses are part of the A.kjaerbede at ASOS edit. Taking inspiration from minimal Nordic design, the brand’s eyewear collection gives classic shapes a bold twist. These have dark tinted lenses and are made with a squint free-style so you can go out in the sun feeling protected and on-trend. They are FC3 General purpose sunglasses, with a moulded nose pad. Buy now

Dior Stronger pilot-frame sunglasses Dior Stronger pilot-frame sunglasses £345.00 Aviators - but with a twist. These classically sexy frame is reimagined with a double bridge. The colour of the lenses is pretty and feminine. They offer 100 per cent UV protection and come with a hard case. You’re sure to love them year after year. Buy now

The Last Lolita Cat-Eye Sunglasses The Last Lolita Cat-Eye Sunglasses £80.00 We’ll skip lightly over the uncomfortable connotations of the name ‘Lolita’ and instead focus on the fact that these stylish specs (from renowned Aussie eyewear company Le Specs) are every inch 50s cool. Perfect paired with denim and a bold red lip Buy now

The Ray-Ban ® Round Metal sunglasses The Ray-Ban ® Round Metal sunglasses £131.00 It is a truth universally acknowledged that every one must have at least one pair of Ray-Bans in their wardrobe. These round frames are ideal for softening more angular faces, and look iconic -think 1960s counter-culture. Best yet, they’re unisex, so any men in your life and borrow (if you let them). Buy now

ALDO Aseriniel embellished oversized square sunglasses in blush and silver ALDO Aseriniel embellished oversized square sunglasses in blush and silver £20.00 Made for ladies who like to sparkle wherever they go, these pretty sunglasses have embellished arms that will catch the light and sparkle in the sun. The colour is milky blush, silver with gradient tinted lenses, which means they will go with all of your pastel coloured summer outfits. They have moulded nose pads and come with a branded sunglasses case and cloth. Buy now