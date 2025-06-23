People were all shook up when these fizzy drinks were discontinued

These are some of the fizzy drinks you’d most love to see revived

Some lasted for many years, while others quickly fizzled out

One 70s favourite went particularly well with a scoop of ice cream

A ‘lush’ 90s drink contained a surprising ingredient and was hailed as ‘revolutionary’

These are some of the most popular fizzy drinks from the past, which readers feel were unfairly discontinued | Various

How many of these popular fizzy drinks from the past do you remember?

They are among the favourite soft drinks which readers feel were discontinued before their time.

Some were available for many years in the UK, while others were more of a flash in the pan.

But they all had their fans and between them delivered refreshment to generations of youngsters.

They include a schoolyard favourite, which came in some crazy flavours; a famously frothy concoction which left a ‘syrupy residue’; and one bottled drink which was famous for the trucks in which it was delivered.

Panda Pops

These cheap and colourful fizzy drinks are fondly remembered by generations of youngsters.

They came in flavours including blue raspberryade, cherryade and, best of all, strawberry jelly & ice cream - all in lurid colours, which would scream at you from the shelf.

Many of you remember using the change from your dinner money to buy a bottle of this budget pop from the school tuck shop back in the day.

One person recalled: “Getting one of these with a chippy tea was so special.”

Panda Pops were axed in 2011 following pressure from health campaigners over the high sugar content.

Virgin Cola

Virgin Cola was launched in the UK in 1994 as a rival to Pepsi and Coca-Cola | National World

Virgin Cola was Richard Branson's ultimately doomed attempt to take on the giants of the carbonated drinks industry, Pesi and Coca-Cola.

It was launched in 1994 with great fanfare, and was sold on Virgin Atlantic flights, Virgin Trains and at Virgin Cinemas, as well as in shops.

The 500ml bottles were marketed as 'The Pammy', with their curves designed to mimc those of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

Virgin Cola had a good run before being discontinued in the UK in 2009. It is still fondly remembered by many of those who gave it a go.

Tab Cola

Tab was Coca-Cola’s first diet drink, launched in 1963, and was a popular alternative to the ‘full fat’ original during the 60s and 70s.

Sales declined following the introduction of Diet Coke in 1982 but Tab was still made for many more years, before Coca-Cola eventually announced in 2020 that it was being discontinued.

Variations over the years included root beer and ginger ale versions, and Tab Clear, a colourless variety created to rival Pepsi Crystal in the 90s.

Quatro

Quatro was a classic taste of the 80s. Launched in 1982, it was named after the four fruits which gave the green-coloured fizzy drink its flavour: orange, pineapple, grapefruit and passion fruit.

The futuristic advert showed a vending machine malfunctioning before a can of Quatro bursts out of the top when given a sharp elbow. It featured the tagline ‘it’s a miracle, but we’ve made it’.

One fan recalled: “I drank so much of that when I was a kid, I loved it! Bring it back and bring it back now!”

Corona

Anyone of a certain vintage will remember waiting for the Corona truck to arrive each week, delivering new bottles of the popular soft drink and collecting the empties.

The most popular flavours included cream soda, cherryade and dandelion & burdock.

Lots of you have fond memories of adding a scoop of ice cream to a glass of cream soda Corona to create a truly indulgent drink/dessert.

Many people also recall returning the used bottles to collect your 1p deposit, which was usually spent on sweets.

Corona soft drinks began life in Wales in the 1920s and were sold for many years before being discontinued in the 90s.

The 70s advert, showing cartoon bubbles being put through their paces on an assault course, featured the tagline ‘every bubble’s passed its fizzical’. It is remembered nearly as fondly as the drink itself.

Cresta

Cresta was one of the best-loved thirst quenchers of the 1970s and 80s.

It came in cream soda, blackcurrant, orange, pineapple, lemon & lime and strawberry flavours.

It was marketed by an animated polar bear in sunglasses - surely one of the coolest cartoon characters in living memory - who uttered the unforgettable catchphrase: “It’s frothy, man!”

One person described the drink as ‘gorgeous’, while another recalled how it ‘used to leave a syrupy residue at the back of your throat’.

Hubba Bubba soda

Hubba Bubba bubble gum was big in the 80s, and the soda version, launched in 1988, was an attempt to capture the unique flavour in liquid form.

It proved short-lived, and judging by the reviews from those who tried it that’s not surprising.

One person wrote: “Worst soda ever, and I'll try anything.”

Lilt

Lilt is just a sun-kissed memory after Coca-Cola announced in 2023 that it was being scrapped and rebranded as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.

But the drinks giant said when the rebrand was confirmed that the ‘totally tropical taste’ for which it was famous would remain unchanged, as would the ingredients.

Fans didn’t take the news well, with many calling the rebrand ‘pointless’ and saying they would continue to call the drink Lilt.

Lilt was launched in 1975 and one of the most memorable ads from the 80s featured a ‘Lilt man’ - instread of a milkman - delivering the drink via a ‘Lilt float’ to parched recipients on a Caribbean beach.

Tizer Ice

Launched in the late 1990s, Tizer Ice contained menthol, which was meant to provide a refreshing cool sensation even when enjoyed at room temperature.

It was branded as a ‘revolutionary new soft drink’ but sales were disappointing and it didn’t last long.

Tizer Ice was not without its fans, however. One person wrote: “This drink was lush. Need to bring it back out.”

Creamola Foam

Creamola Foam drink crystals | TSPL

This was a soft drink you had to mix yourself, but the extra effort was well worth it.

It was made in Glasgow and sold around the UK from the 1950s until 1998, when Nestlé ceased production.

The tins contained coloured crystals which dissolved in water to create a sweet, fizzy drink.

It came in raspberry, orange, lemon and cola flavours.

One person called it an ‘unreal foamy sugary hit’.

Creamola Foam was relaunched in 2019 with all the original flavours and many new varieties, including watermelon, pineapple and bubblegum.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon

Coca-Cola Cinnamon was only launched in 2019 as a limited edition flavour and has made a few reappearances, but it has not been added to the regular line-up despite its numerous admirers.

Many people have described it as the best ever discontinued Coca-Cola flavour.

One person wrote: “I still dream of it. If I ever find a genie, it will be my first wish!”

Another commented: “This stuff was so good. It’s like it enhanced everything I already loved about Coke.”