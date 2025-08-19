These are some of the UK’s ugliest buildings in living memory that have been demolished or await the wrecking ball.

While some notable former landmarks are much mourned, few tears were shed when these buildings were torn down or when their demolition was announced.

Several of them were voted as being among the nation’s ugliest buildings, with one memorably described as the ‘mouth of hell’ and another likened to a ‘mildewed lump of elephant droppings’.

They include an old police station, a shopping centre, a nightclub, and several former government buildings.

Most were built during the 60s or 70s, though one was completed as recently as the noughties.

Some were even hailed as architectural gems before public opinion turned against them.

Of course, all had their admirers, albeit usually very much in the minority and never enough to save them from oblivion.

1 . Bonny Street police station This former police station on Bonny Street, Blackpool, was widely considered a crime against architecture. It was built in the late 1960s as part of a larger development that included a magistrates' court. The police moved out in 2018 to a more modern home, and demolition of their much-loathed former base finally began in July 2025. | National World Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2 . Marsham Towers Marsham Towers in Westminster, London, which housed the Department of the Environment's Offices, was considered by many people to be a blot on the capital's skyline. It was built in 1971, and the former environment secretary John Gummer reportedly once branded it 'staggeringly and revoltingly offensive'. When it was finally flattened in 2002, its demise was described as a 'cause for great celebration'. | Getty Images Photo: Peter Trulock/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive

3 . Tricorn Centre It's fair to say this brutalist concrete landmark in Portsmouth was not everybody's cup of tea, though it had its fans. Built in the 1960s, it housed shops, a nightclub and a car park. Prince Charles once memorably likened it to a 'mildewed lump of elephant droppings'. The Tricorn Centre, pictured here in 1988, was demolished in 2004. | National World Photo: The News