9 things you almost certainly miss about the 60s if you lived through them

1 . Cheap package holidays without the guilt

The 60s was when foreign travel first became affordable for many people in the UK, with cheap flights and package holidays sparking a summer exodus to resorts in Spain, Italy and elsewhere across Europe. We soaked up the sun, absorbed the culture and sampled the cuisine - all without the guilt of knowing the harm those air miles were wreaking on the planet. Pictured here is a holidaymaker learning how to drink wine 'the traditional Spanish way' in Majorca in 1967. | Getty Images Photo: Chris Ware/Keystone Features/HultonArchive