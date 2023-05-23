The boxing class, held at the club on Peveril Street, will run every Tuesday and Thursday, from 4.30-5pm, starting on Tuesday, June 13, priced £3 per session.

A club spokesman said: “The club already runs not-for-profit amateur boxing classes aged nine-16, followed by an adult session.

Members of Hucknall Boys Boxing Club's children's class.

“These sessions have been very popular within the Hucknall community and provide benefits such as increasing fitness, teaching a new skill, installing confidence and enabling disapline.

“The new class will include boxing techniques, self defence and fitness, as well as a safe and fun environment.

