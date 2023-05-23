New children's boxing class launches in Hucknall
The boxing class, held at the club on Peveril Street, will run every Tuesday and Thursday, from 4.30-5pm, starting on Tuesday, June 13, priced £3 per session.
A club spokesman said: “The club already runs not-for-profit amateur boxing classes aged nine-16, followed by an adult session.
“These sessions have been very popular within the Hucknall community and provide benefits such as increasing fitness, teaching a new skill, installing confidence and enabling disapline.
“The new class will include boxing techniques, self defence and fitness, as well as a safe and fun environment.
Any ability is welcome to join. For more, see fb.com/hucknallboysabc