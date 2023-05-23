News you can trust since 1904
New children's boxing class launches in Hucknall

Hucknall Boys Amateur Boxing Club is launching a new class for children aged five-nine.
By Katie YemmContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:18 BST

The boxing class, held at the club on Peveril Street, will run every Tuesday and Thursday, from 4.30-5pm, starting on Tuesday, June 13, priced £3 per session.

A club spokesman said: “The club already runs not-for-profit amateur boxing classes aged nine-16, followed by an adult session.

Members of Hucknall Boys Boxing Club's children's class.Members of Hucknall Boys Boxing Club's children's class.
“These sessions have been very popular within the Hucknall community and provide benefits such as increasing fitness, teaching a new skill, installing confidence and enabling disapline.

“The new class will include boxing techniques, self defence and fitness, as well as a safe and fun environment.

Any ability is welcome to join. For more, see fb.com/hucknallboysabc